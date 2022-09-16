Insider Selling: FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Director Sells 145,000 Shares of Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Rating) Director James Gilbert sold 145,000 shares of FPX Nickel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$88,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 978,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$596,305.54.
James Gilbert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, James Gilbert sold 12,000 shares of FPX Nickel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$6,630.00.
FPX Nickel Stock Performance
FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.
