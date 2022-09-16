Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $55,140.66 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $119,958.39.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of META stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $373.56. The company has a market cap of $401.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

