TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 874.3 days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $10.72 on Friday. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.
TV Asahi Company Profile
