Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. Buys 18,784 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. purchased 18,784 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $97,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,058.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $5.45 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 296.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generation Bio by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 189.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Generation Bio by 555.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 129,270 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 98,270 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

