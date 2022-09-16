Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Tsuruha Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSUSF opened at $55.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.
Tsuruha Company Profile
