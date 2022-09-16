Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) General Counsel Michael Sardano Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael Sardano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,519 shares in the company, valued at $699,703.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ SRTS opened at $14.23 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $235.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 61.26% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
