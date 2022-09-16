180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys $60,000.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,066. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Kevin Rendino purchased 102 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $617.10.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Kevin Rendino purchased 1,400 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Kevin Rendino purchased 300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Kevin Rendino bought 1,707 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $10,583.40.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Rendino acquired 956 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $5,927.20.
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Kevin Rendino acquired 6,723 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Kevin Rendino purchased 249 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518.90.
180 Degree Capital Price Performance
Shares of TURN opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.90.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
