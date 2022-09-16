180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys $60,000.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,066. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Kevin Rendino purchased 102 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $617.10.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Kevin Rendino purchased 1,400 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Kevin Rendino purchased 300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kevin Rendino bought 1,707 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $10,583.40.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Rendino acquired 956 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $5,927.20.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Kevin Rendino acquired 6,723 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kevin Rendino purchased 249 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518.90.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

Shares of TURN opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

