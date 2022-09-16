Insider Selling: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,133,134.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Enovix Stock Performance
Shares of Enovix stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
