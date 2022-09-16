Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Buys $66,068.00 in Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 16,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,068.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,570,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,231,692.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,684,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

