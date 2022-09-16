Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,318,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,672,190.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $140,354.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $135,288.83.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $140,822.16.

On Friday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $110,542.74.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $147,220.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.7 %

DGICA stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $460.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.75 and a beta of -0.08.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

