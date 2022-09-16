NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail Sells 15,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.63, for a total value of C$159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,275,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,816,566.56.

Keith A.J. Macphail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Keith A.J. Macphail sold 30,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.54, for a total value of C$316,200.00.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$10.96 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.06 and a 12-month high of C$14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

NVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.28.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

