Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook Sells 1,820 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

