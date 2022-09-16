Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,484,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $388,815.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $154.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 286.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.96. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.48 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.