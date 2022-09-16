Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) EVP Wee Yee Cheong Sells 2,447 Shares

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

