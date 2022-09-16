LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CTO Mohsin Hussain Sells 8,880 Shares

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RAMP opened at $20.27 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LiveRamp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in LiveRamp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

