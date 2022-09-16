LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CTO Mohsin Hussain Sells 8,880 Shares

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LiveRamp Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:RAMP opened at $20.27 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.14.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
