Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Laurence Zuriff Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $413,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 888,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,462,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $359,040.00.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $281,520.00.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $315,140.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $232,120.00.
Xometry Stock Down 0.6 %
Xometry stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.
