KittyCake 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $83,401.00 (KCAKE)

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, KittyCake has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One KittyCake coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KittyCake has a market capitalization of $93,322.55 and approximately $83,401.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 470.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.31 or 0.22804154 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00105016 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00835452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KittyCake Coin Profile
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KittyCake Coin Trading
