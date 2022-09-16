MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Rebecca White Sells 4,601 Shares of Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MarineMax Trading Up 0.1 %

HZO stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Amundi lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 74.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 20.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 18.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

