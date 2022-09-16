Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,576 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Qualys Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $155.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $162.36.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
