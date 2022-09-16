Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,576 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $155.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

