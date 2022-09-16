PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Jack L. Ferguson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PC Connection Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

PC Connection Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the second quarter worth $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter valued at $92,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

