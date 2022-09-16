PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Jack L. Ferguson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PC Connection Price Performance
NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th.
Institutional Trading of PC Connection
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Articles
