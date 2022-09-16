Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Donald A. Denkhaus Sells 20,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $306,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.2 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $17.22.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 219,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 149,594 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.