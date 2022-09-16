Mercor Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,288.00 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Mercor Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. Mercor Finance has a total market capitalization of $130,663.80 and $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mercor Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 470.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.31 or 0.22804154 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00105016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00835452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mercor Finance Profile

Mercor Finance’s launch date was April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official website is mercor.finance. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance.

Buying and Selling Mercor Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercor Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercor Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MRCRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mercor Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercor Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.