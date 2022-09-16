dAppstore (DAPPX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194,811.06

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One dAppstore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dAppstore has a total market capitalization of $194,811.06 and $287,364.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dAppstore has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 470.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.31 or 0.22804154 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00105016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00835452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About dAppstore

dAppstore launched on January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore. The official website for dAppstore is dappstore.me.

dAppstore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dAppstore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dAppstore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

