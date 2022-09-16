Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $2.61 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002750 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00292759 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00115635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00073663 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.