Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Hits 1-Day Volume of $98.00 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $920,652.79 and $98.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 470.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.31 or 0.22804154 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00105016 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00835452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
