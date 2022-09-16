Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Accenture plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Accenture in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $10.74 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $273.86 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.55. The firm has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

