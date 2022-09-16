Cajutel 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $728.00 (CAJ)

Cajutel (CAJ) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Cajutel has traded up 130.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cajutel has a total market capitalization of $15.63 million and $728.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cajutel coin can now be bought for $11.55 or 0.00058304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 470.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.31 or 0.22804154 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00105016 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00835452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Cajutel
Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. Cajutel’s official website is cajutel.io. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cajutel Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CAJUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Cajutel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cajutel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.