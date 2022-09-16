Collateral Pay Reaches Market Cap of $114,395.59 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $114,395.59 and $293.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 470.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.31 or 0.22804154 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00105016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00835452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay was first traded on April 12th, 2021. Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi. The official website for Collateral Pay is www.collateralpay.com.

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “COLLATERAL allows users to unlock and utilise their crypto assets, without having to sell them. Crypto assets will be used as collateral against payments to merchants by users. The COLLATERAL Ecosystem is powered by a P2P network of borrowers and lenders. Lenders stake crypto assets in staking contracts to receive an APY in return.The $COLL token is the native Token of the COLLATERAL Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

