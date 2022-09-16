American Trust Purchases 3,884 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

American Trust increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $196.49 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

