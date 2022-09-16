American Trust Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 207.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $134.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

