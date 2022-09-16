American Trust Purchases 16,555 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

American Trust raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 493.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 380,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $40.89 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

