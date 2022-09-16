American Trust Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

American Trust decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

