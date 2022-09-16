American Trust Sells 1,044 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $219.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.