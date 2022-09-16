American Trust Acquires Shares of 22,454 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. American Trust owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

