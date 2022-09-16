Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($59.18) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €48.00 ($48.98) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Kion Group Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. Kion Group has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $29.30.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

