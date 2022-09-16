Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 500 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Stryker by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Stryker stock opened at $226.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.49 and a 200 day moving average of $230.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.