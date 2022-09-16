American Trust Buys New Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

American Trust bought a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $502,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,033.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

SPT stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

