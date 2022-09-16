Piper Sandler Raises ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target to $4.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 432.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.