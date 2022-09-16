Piper Sandler Raises ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target to $4.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 432.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

