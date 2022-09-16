Barclays Downgrades Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) to Equal Weight

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNNVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vonovia in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of VNNVF opened at $25.03 on Friday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

