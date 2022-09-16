Morgan Stanley Upgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Overweight

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of AA opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. Alcoa has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

