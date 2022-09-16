Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,473.89.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $11.13 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

