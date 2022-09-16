UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UCBJF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

UCB Price Performance

UCBJF stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

