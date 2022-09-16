Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.40 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

