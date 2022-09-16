J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,217,000. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 140,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 269,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $86.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.17.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.