VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

SMH stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $189.94 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.38 and its 200-day moving average is $233.79.

