J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,470,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $236.93 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.11.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

