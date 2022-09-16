L Barbee Iv Ponder Purchases 11,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder acquired 11,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $20,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,623,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,620.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
L Barbee Iv Ponder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, L Barbee Iv Ponder acquired 15,500 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00.
Globalstar Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.84 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,092,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
