J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 244,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $58.08.

