Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CFO Sells 3,058 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $16,635.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,571.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IonQ Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $5.76 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $3,331,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IonQ (IONQ)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.