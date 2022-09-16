J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,030 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $130,587,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $98,218,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.8 %

CLF opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

